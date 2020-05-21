B’ham PD investigating overnight homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a homicide that occurred around 12:45 a.m. in the 8500 block of 3rd Avenue North.
Authorities have identified the victim as 38-year-old Sanquez Anton Giddens.
Officers arrived and found Giddens lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound.
Giddens was transported to UAB Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police say one person is in custody in connection to the homicide.
Authorities continue to investigate.
