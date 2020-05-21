UPDATE: Parents of lost child in Fairfield identified, located

(Source: Gray News)
By WBRC Staff | May 21, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 9:03 PM

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified and located the parents of a child found lost in Fairfield Thursday night.

According to the Sheriff’s office, they received a phone call around 8:30 p.m. with the information. Deputies say the child apparently had been left in the care of a grandparent who didn’t realize the child was missing.

We’re told the child will be reunited with his parents and a normal follow-up will occur.

Deputies say citizens in Fairfield called the Sheriff’s office around 5 p.m. to report they found the child unattended and walking down the middle of a street.

