UPDATE: Parents of lost child in Fairfield identified, located

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified and located the parents of a child found lost in Fairfield Thursday night.
According to the Sheriff’s office, they received a phone call around 8:30 p.m. with the information. Deputies say the child apparently had been left in the care of a grandparent who didn’t realize the child was missing.
We’re told the child will be reunited with his parents and a normal follow-up will occur.
Deputies say citizens in Fairfield called the Sheriff’s office around 5 p.m. to report they found the child unattended and walking down the middle of a street.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.