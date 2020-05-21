Adamsville police arrest two men for rape and kidnapping

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Adamsville police have arrested two men for rape and kidnapping.
Chauncey Alexander Pleasant, 41, from Pleasant Grove and Alonzo Lee Dukes, 53, from Adamsville are charged with kidnapping with a gun, sodomy with a gun and rape with a gun.
Warrants were issued Tuesday on the defendants. Each charge has a bond amount of $30,000.
Pleasant and Dukes are in the Jefferson County Jail.
Adamsville police thanked the patrol officers for their diligence and hard work in locating and rescuing the victim in this case.
