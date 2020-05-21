Adamsville police arrest two men for rape and kidnapping

Adamsville police arrest two men for rape and kidnapping
Chauncey Alexander Pleasant and Alonzo Lee Dukes are charged with kidnapping with a gun, sodomy with a gun and rape with a gun. (Source: Adamsville PD/Facebook)
By WBRC Staff | May 21, 2020 at 9:02 AM CDT - Updated May 21 at 9:07 AM

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Adamsville police have arrested two men for rape and kidnapping.

Chauncey Alexander Pleasant, 41, from Pleasant Grove and Alonzo Lee Dukes, 53, from Adamsville are charged with kidnapping with a gun, sodomy with a gun and rape with a gun.

Warrants were issued Tuesday on the defendants. Each charge has a bond amount of $30,000.

Pleasant and Dukes are in the Jefferson County Jail.

Adamsville police thanked the patrol officers for their diligence and hard work in locating and rescuing the victim in this case.

On May 19, 2020 the Adamsville Police Department arrested and charged the below listed defendants with Kidnapping with a...

Posted by Adamsville Police Department on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.