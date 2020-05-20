YMCA of Chilton County, BOE end partnership for after-school program

CHILTON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) – The Chilton County YMCA decided Wednesday it would no longer partner with Chilton County Schools to run the Chilton County Children’s Club, but said it would continue to offer an after-school program.
The decision follows a lengthy, and at times, “disappointing” process, as the YMCA of Chilton County worked to secure grant funding to continue the program.
The Chilton County Children’s Club is funded in part by the 1st Century Community Learning Centers grant and three years ago, it was awarded to the YMCA of Chilton County. The grant is up for renewal and before the Y could move forward, it needed approval from the Chilton County Board of Education.
The Chilton County Board of Education postponed a vote on the matter after some members had more questions about how the Y was running the program. There was a two-hour session this week between the Y and BOE where James Robert Parnell said they answered “3 pages of questions.”
Parnell, Chief Volunteer Officer of the YMCA of Chilton County, said, “We are disappointed because we answered 3 pages of questions in a two-hour work session with the board of education and still could not satisfy them.”
The Board of Education did not respond to WBRC FOX6’s questions about the Y’s decision, but in a meeting Tuesday, board chairman Angie Sanderson said she was “shocked” about the move.
“I think this is sad. Someone earlier said this is sad and this is a shame and I agree with that statement. I think all the board members who are here had their issues, had their issues addressed and we were under the assumption we were moving this program, this after school program forward,” said Sanderson. “The parents of Chilton County have nothing to worry about. There will be after care services. We will be addressing that.”
Another board member spoke up for the YMCA, saying, “Every question gets two, or three or five or six more questions. And it just gets old, it gets so old. And like [the YMCA of Chilton County] said this afternoon, enough is enough. Everything you’re questioning has already been questioned and checked by the state department of education, but the YMCA Board of Directors.”
Parnell said the YMCA board is working out the logistics of its after-school program and said while they can’t serve as many children at the Y campus, “we are trying currently and reaching out to other entities to hopefully find somewhere these kids can go after school.”
“It’s been encouraging to us, the YMCA Board that is, the amount of support that we’ve had within the community. I think people really see this for what it is and we have a strong following and we look forward to the future,” Parnell added.
