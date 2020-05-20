Without SEC Baseball Tournament, city of Hoover loses millions in economic impact

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The SEC Baseball Tournament would have been happening right now, but due to COVID-19, there’s no fans in the stands this week.
Last year, a record number 162,000 fans visited the Hoover Met to watch the SEC Baseball Tournament, those fans spending millions of dollars over a six-day stretch.
“When you talk about economic impact, last year the tournament had a $15 million economic impact on the greater Birmingham area,” said Hoover City Councilman John Lyda.
Over the last three months, the Hoover Met has lost nearly $30 million in booked events including the SEC Baseball Tournament, one of their biggest attractions of the year.
“It’s coming at the worst possible time for the businesses from the tournament. Hotels and restaurants they are not only being squeezed right now from the pandemic, but there’s a double squeeze when you miss out on a great economic boost like the SEC Baseball Tournament," said Gene Hallman, CEO of the Bruno Event Team who puts on the SEC Baseball Tournament.
Hoover itself will lose $8.5 million from the tournament, but the city is holding it’s head high as they look forward to future events.
“We’re hopeful that we’re going to get through this in the next few months and look back on it and learn a few lessons and really begin anew with new fresh events in the late summer, early fall, and throughout the rest of the year,” said Lyda.
Some of those events include baseball tournaments, soccer tournaments and youth sports.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.