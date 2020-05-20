Valentino, the Goat is getting a leg to stand on

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Valentino is a goat at the Serenity Animal Farm in Clanton. He recently suffered a broken leg that got infected, and his veterinarian, Dr. Dee Jones, had to amputate the front left leg.
The decision has been made to fit Valentino with a prosthetic leg to help him get around and be as close to normal as a goat can be. Next Step Prosthetics & Orthotics in Alabaster is currently making a prosthesis to help Valentino.
“I have never made a prosthesis for a goat before,” said Adam Williams, a prosthetist. “The prosthesis is made of lightweight components of carbon fiber, titanium and stainless steel that will allow Valentino to get around no matter the weather and the elements surrounding him.”
Valentino is currently hopping around on the three legs and will be fitted with a temporary prosthesis while Next Step Prosthetics and Orthotics is fabricating the primary prosthesis that should be completed within a months time.
