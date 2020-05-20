UAB doctor on COVID-19 risks and PPE

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Rachel Lee, assistant professor in the division of infectious diseases and UAB healthcare epidemiologist, updated the concerns and response to COVID-19.
Dr. Lee started by reminding everyone the threat from the virus is not gone even as places begin to reopen across Alabama.
Tuesday Jefferson County had some of the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases so far. Dr. Lee said the high number may be because of increased testing.
UAB continues to see a consistent number of patients admitted with COVID-19. Doctors were treating 54 patients as of Wednesday afternoon.
Dr. Lee said there is a concern about a second surge with the virus and the potential for needing to modify existing state health orders in terms of places being open and staying at home more.
Low and high risks
Dr. Lee said there are high and low risks when it comes to COVID-19 exposure.
Dr. Lee said she gets concerned about churches, restaurants and bars getting too crowded and people being too close together in a confined space.
- High risk? Small contained spaces with large amounts of people
- Lower risk? - eating outdoors, spreading out, hiking, beaches with 6 feet of distance
Dr. Lee said people might be less likely to pick up COVID-19 on surfaces, and that’s why face masks are so important. She said face masks protect us from coughs or sneezes that could make us sick.
Personal Protective Equipment
When it comes to PPE, Dr. Lee said it has become a daily assessment as far as supply and demand.
She said teams look at how the hospital can make sure they prepare and save as much PPE to take care of COVID-19 patients and have enough PPE to take care of other surgeries and patients.
All of the UAB PPE allocation is based on what UAB has ordered and what stock they get in. It’s based on looking at those PPE numbers and whether health care workers need to adjust based on if they have enough PPE.
UAB health care workers are now reprocessing N95 respirators. Here’s how it works: the health care worker takes his or her mask off and puts it in a bag. The masks are then resterilized and given back to the same person. They use hydrogen peroxide and UV systems to clean the masks. They get 5-10 uses out of the masks.
Every UAB health care worker has to wear a mask. They’ve also had to switch to reusable gowns.
UAB has more of a steady supply of PPE, but the logistics team looks at it every day.
