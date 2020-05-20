Thompson & Vestavia Hills celebrate graduates at in-person ceremonies Tuesday

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - School systems are honoring graduating seniors with in-person ceremonies that include social distancing.
Vestavia Hills High School and Thompson High School held graduation ceremonies for graduating seniors Tuesday evening.
Seniors say the excitement is a mix of typical graduation butterflies and relief they can have an in-person celebration, after Governor Kay Ivey eased restrictions on large gatherings in her latest safer at home order.
“Our senior class has never lost a game on that field. It’s kind of a full circle moment,” said graduate Noah Tanner. “You think about graduating at your high school and now you get to do it."
Staff worked early Tuesday to fill the stadium with chairs. They were set up 6 feet apart for seniors. There were also social distance markers and hand sanitizer that greeted guests as they entered the stadium.
It’s not what seniors in masks envisioned for their big day, but even with restrictions they’re happy the day has come.
“We understand the situation and understand the schools administrations is trying to make the best of a horrible situation,” said Tanner.
In-person, social distance ceremonies for other school systems will continue Wednesday - including Hoover City Schools.
