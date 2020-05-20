Taste of the Fair coming to Leeds

By WBRC Staff | May 20, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 1:08 PM

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - We can’t go to the fair right now because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to social distance, but you can enjoy food from the fair in Leeds starting Thursday, May 21.

Sonshine Amusements in conjunction with Y-Cater will host a Taste of the Fair in Leeds.

Taste of the Fair serves your fair favorites in a safe, fully “covid-19 compliant” venue.

Check out the menu:

  • Polish and Italian Sausage
  • Corndogs
  • Hotdogs
  • Candy Apples
  • Loaded French Fries
  • Funnel Cakes
  • Cotton Candy
  • Blooming Onions
  • Popcorn
  • Nachos
  • SnoCones
  • Chicken Tenders

The Taste of the Fair starts May 21 and runs at least through May 24 at 8373 1st Ave, Leeds, AL 35094.

