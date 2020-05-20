Taste of the Fair coming to Leeds

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - We can’t go to the fair right now because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to social distance, but you can enjoy food from the fair in Leeds starting Thursday, May 21.
Sonshine Amusements in conjunction with Y-Cater will host a Taste of the Fair in Leeds.
Taste of the Fair serves your fair favorites in a safe, fully “covid-19 compliant” venue.
Check out the menu:
- Polish and Italian Sausage
- Corndogs
- Hotdogs
- Candy Apples
- Loaded French Fries
- Funnel Cakes
- Cotton Candy
- Blooming Onions
- Popcorn
- Nachos
- SnoCones
- Chicken Tenders
The Taste of the Fair starts May 21 and runs at least through May 24 at 8373 1st Ave, Leeds, AL 35094.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.