Suspect arrested for multiple thefts using social media listings

Police say over the last several months sellers have been lured by a buyer offering to pay more than the listed price. Common meetup areas include the 2400 block of Berkley, Clarendon and Dartmouth Avenues. Items targeted by the suspects include cell phones, four wheelers and gaming electronics. According to police, suspects preyed on buyers by asking to test items by plugging them up or taking it for a test drive and never returning to pay the sellers.