Suspect arrested for multiple thefts using social media listings

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police have arrested a man in connection to a string of thefts from social media listings.
Tywon Wyatt was arrested and charged with two counts of theft first degree after several people using social media sites like Facebook Marketplace, LetGo and OfferUp were victimized in the Bessemer area.
Police say over the last several months sellers have been lured by a buyer offering to pay more than the listed price. Common meetup areas include the 2400 block of Berkley, Clarendon and Dartmouth Avenues. Items targeted by the suspects include cell phones, four wheelers and gaming electronics. According to police, suspects preyed on buyers by asking to test items by plugging them up or taking it for a test drive and never returning to pay the sellers.
Police say Wyatt used screen names such as “Long Live Dre Dre, Brendon Ryder and Brandon Palmer” to hide his true identity. Detectives believe others are involved in the scheme and are working to identify other suspects.
The Bessemer Police Department wants people to know that there is a “Safe Meeting Zone” designated specifically for internet exchanges. The “Safe Meeting Zone” is located at the department’s Emergency Operations Center at 651 9th Avenue SW in Bessemer.
They ask people please use this spot when buying or selling in the Bessemer area.
