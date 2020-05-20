Shots fired at Roebuck Plaza shopping center, one person hurt by glass

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating after shots were fired at a shopping center on the city’s east side.
This happened around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Roebuck Plaza on Parkway East.
One person has a non-life threatening injury. The person showed up at St. Vincent’s East hospital, but officers are not sure if that person was involved.
At least one person was hurt by glass.
The glass windows were shot out at Hibbett Sports and the China Buffet.
Officers do not know what started this, there may have been an altercation.
