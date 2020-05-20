Shelton State offers free workforce online tutorials

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - Shelton State Community College is offering self-paced workforce-based tutorials as a response to the impact of COVID-19.
These tutorials are available at no charge, but people still have to sign up on their website and check out like they’re going to pay. However, they are free.
The free, self-paced system of tutorials includes a mix of hard and soft skills that apply to today’s ever-changing job market, especially now during this health pandemic. Other subject areas include personal finance, accounting, real estate, medical coding, grant writing, website creation, computer skills and many more.
There are a total of 10 ed2go online platform free self-pace tutorials available and although they aren’t live instructor based, some of the videos supply an expert in the field of choice talking about the class.
“It may be when we get out of this living we’re in with the virus, they might have to go to a different job or they might want to have more job skills to help their job which gives them more security,” said Rachel Waldrop, community education specialist.
People can take all 10 self-pace tutorials if they want and Shelton State is running this sweet free deal until June 30.
Click here to sign up here.
