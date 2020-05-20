Probation officer charged with custodial sexual misconduct, ethics violation

FAYETTE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A probation officer from Haleyville is on mandatory leave and charged with an Ethics Violation - Using a Public Office for Personal Gain and Custodial Sexual Misconduct.
Prosecutors say 49-year-old Michael Steven Painter was charged after alleged conduct that he engaged in while employed as a probation officer with the Alabama Bureau of Pardon and Paroles.
Painters’ bond was set at $150,000. He posted bond and was released.
Painter is on mandatory leave pending an internal investigation.
Agencies involved in the investigation include 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office-Criminal Investigations Division, ALEA, SBI, and the 25th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office-Criminal Investigations Division.
