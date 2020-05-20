3 people, including a juvenile, charged in Gadsden man’s shooting death

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Three people are now charged in the shooting death of a Gadsden man last Friday.
38-year-old Andrea Jermain Banks was arrested over the weekend, and charged Tuesday with manslaughter, and committing a violent felony with a pistol. His original holding charge was listed as murder, but the actual charge was downgraded to manslaughter.
38-year-old Mark Joseph Copeland was arrested Tuesday and also charged with manslaughter.
A 17 year old is apparently charged as a juvenile.
29-year-old Adarius Utter was shot in a parking lot on South Eleventh Street, near the intersection of Foster Street last Friday afternoon.
He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Police have not commented on the case since last Friday to explain what led up to the shooting. Last Friday, detectives on the scene admitted they had no idea yet what led up to it.
Banks is being held on $200,000 bond, $175,000 for manslaughter and $25,000 on the felon committing a violent felony with a pistol charge.
Copeland is being held on $100,000 bond.
