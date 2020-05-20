Masks bought by City of Birmingham were 'emergency purchase,’ did not require bidding process

According to city code, “When an emergency affecting the public health, safety or convenience shall be declared in writing to exist by the agent, the agent shall report in writing to the council and the mayor the nature of the danger to the public health, safety or convenience which will result from the emergency because of delay occasioned by taking bids as otherwise required by this chapter. Upon the declaration of emergency by the agent, the agent may, with the consent of the mayor or, in the mayor’s absence, the council president, let or extend any contract to meet the emergency without public advertisement; provided that if the contract is for services to be rendered the city, the contract or extension shall not be for a period in excess of seven days, unless the council shall by resolution authorize the agent to extend the same for an additional period. This emergency action undertaken by the agent shall be reported to the council in writing and the report shall be spread upon the minutes of the council at its next regular or called meeting.”