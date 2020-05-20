MainStreet Urgent Cares seeing dozens for antibody testing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Seeing a doctor can cost hundreds of dollars out of pocket, but right now, there’s a way for those who are uninsured to get some answers.
Mainstreet and KidsStreet began offering COVID-19 testing for free to uninsured patients last week, and testing for COVID 19 antibodies for a $100 fee for the lab work.
Testing has been successful at all locations, according to staff, with many people wanting to know if they had COVID-19 antibodies in their system.
"We are not seeing as many patients with symptoms, but we are seeing patients who had symptoms in January or February who want to know if it was Coronavirus so they’re interested in the antibody testing. Since we rolled out the uninsured program, we’ve seen just shy of 130 patients in the last week or so,” said Betsey Stewart, Chief Marketing Officer MainStreet Urgent Care.
They are seeing 40-50 patients a day for multiple illnesses; the free COVID 19 testing and discounted antibody testing continues at all locations.
