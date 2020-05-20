Jeffco deputies: Citizens played big part in getting drugs and firearms off the streets

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County deputies say citizens have played a big part in getting illegal drugs and firearms off of the streets this week.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice and Narcotics paired with the Sheriff’s Neighborhood Enforcement Team (SNET) to follow up on tips.
Those tips produced multiple arrests, the seizure of at least 50 grams of Heroin, 15 grams of Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Ecstasy, marijuana, multiple illegal firearms and over $27,000 in cash.
Deputies say, “When citizens take a part in the safety of their community by partnering with law enforcement, good things happen. These arrests will take our community one step closer to a safer Jefferson County.”
If you have a tip about illegal drug activity, you can use the online Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office app or you can call in your report to 205-731-2770.
