Hundreds of Spain Park seniors receive diplomas at Hoover Met

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - It was graduation night for hundreds of students at Spain Park High School at the Hoover Metropolitan stadium. It comes after the school system faced some push back over the ceremony.
Face masks were required for everyone who attended.
Once inside, nearly 400 Spain Park seniors were spaced six feet apart from each other on the baseball field. Students were wearing masks with their caps and gowns. Their parents and loved ones were socially distanced from each other in the stands.
Hoover City Schools wanted to make this night as traditional as possible while keeping everyone healthy. They spent the past week, getting things ready by marking spaces where parents can sit and spacing the hundreds of chairs on the field.
Parents were overjoyed to see their seniors walk across the state and receive their diplomas.
“This is one of those hallmark moments and I’m just glad that Hoover City Schools found a way to find some middle ground on letting the kids celebrate,” Kelly Miranda, a parent said. “I had my differences in coming out here but it means so much to her so we’re going to wear our face masks. We’re going to use hand sanitizer. We’re going to stay our distance. I’m just so glad they came up with a solution and we’re all here to celebrate!” Laquetta Smoot, another parent said.
Thursday, Hoover High School will hold its graduation here with the same rules in place.
