Homewood City Schools opening one week later

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood City Schools has delayed the start date for students for the 2020-2021 school year by one week.
The first day of school will be on August 19 and the last day of school will be May 27.
Homewood school leaders said this change allows five additional teacher workdays to focus on training for faculty and staff regarding new health and safety protocols, including processes for cleaning and disinfecting spaces, and any other recommended public health procedures that may be required.
Here is the information staff and parents received:
The summer is a time for school administrators and staff to plan and prepare for the next school year. This summer will be unique as we do not know what the next few months will look like in our community, state, or country. Homewood City Schools will be working with the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) this summer to plan for the 2020-2021 school year. As we receive guidance from the ALSDE and ADPH, we will be communicating with our families through email and our websites.
Typically HCS has five teacher workdays before students arrive to prepare for the start of school. HCS has delayed the start date for students for the 20-21 school year by one week. This change allows five additional teacher workdays to focus on training for our faculty and staff regarding new health and safety protocols, including processes for cleaning and disinfecting spaces, and any other recommended public health procedures that may be required. Additionally, teachers will be adjusting their typical instructional plans for the coming year to ensure that key concepts from the previous grade level were mastered by students, in light of spring eLearning.
Please see the new academic calendar for the 2020-2021 school year which follows the recommendations of the State Superintendent, Dr. Eric Mackey. The new calendar changes the start of school to August 19 (previously August 12) and the last day for students will be May 27 (previously May 25). Click here for the 2020-2021 school calendar.
