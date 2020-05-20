Homewood City Schools opening one week later

The summer is a time for school administrators and staff to plan and prepare for the next school year. This summer will be unique as we do not know what the next few months will look like in our community, state, or country. Homewood City Schools will be working with the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) this summer to plan for the 2020-2021 school year. As we receive guidance from the ALSDE and ADPH, we will be communicating with our families through email and our websites.