Hibbett Sports and PUMA team up to donate 1,700 items to Children’s of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Families with children at Children’s of Alabama will have one less thing to worry about thanks to a big donation from Hibbett Sports and PUMA.
The Birmingham-based Hibbett Sports and sportswear giant PUMA teamed up to give more than 1,700 footwear and clothing items to Children’s of Alabama for their Care Closet on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
The Care Closet relies solely on community support and provides essential items such as shoes and apparel, to more than 400 families and caregivers in crisis each year.
The Care Closet donations help those in need who may have arrived at the hospital with their child after an emergency such as a house fire, motor vehicle accident or sudden illness.
“The Care Closet is very beneficial for the families that we serve here at Children’s,” said Erica Reynolds, LICSW, social worker at Children’s of Alabama. “When we can provide a parent/caregiver with something as small as a change of clothes because they were admitted unexpectedly, this is a huge relief to the family. The shoe donation from PUMA and Hibbett/City Gear will be an awesome donation to have for our families.”
“Our hearts go out to all the parents who are faced with a child’s illness or injury and we are grateful to the medical professionals and social workers who provide them with much needed support,” said Sarah Sharp-Wangaard, VP Marketing, Hibbett Sports. ”We are honored to partner with PUMA and contribute to this wonderful cause providing some relief to families at Children’s of Alabama.”
