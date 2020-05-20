Hibbett Sports and PUMA team up to donate 1,700 items to Children’s of Alabama

“The Care Closet is very beneficial for the families that we serve here at Children’s,” said Erica Reynolds, LICSW, social worker at Children’s of Alabama. “When we can provide a parent/caregiver with something as small as a change of clothes because they were admitted unexpectedly, this is a huge relief to the family. The shoe donation from PUMA and Hibbett/City Gear will be an awesome donation to have for our families.”