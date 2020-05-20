Helena Hollow gives area students get a ‘Second Chance Dance’ in place of Prom

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some area high schools are getting a “second chance” at having prom.
One local entertainment venue is opening its doors to high schoolers who would otherwise not have a chance to experience the milestone.
Amy Griffin was heartbroken to hear that area students are missing out on one of the most anticipated nights of their young lives.
So, she and her husband decided to host a “Second Chance Dance,” so those students will have some fond memories during this pandemic.
Griffin has a soft spot for students who won’t get to have their last dance before leaving high school.
“The Prom thing really hit home with me maybe personally because my husband and I went to both of my Proms together. So that can be a very memorable moment in a lot of people’s lives,” Griffin explained.
She saw a need and jumped at the opportunity to not only help her own business, which has suffered through COVID-19, but to also fill a void for hundreds of high school students.
“In their lives, in this moment, it’s a really big deal. And I’ve seen a lot parents post, it sad, but it’s a moment in time and it’ll be done, and they won’t miss it. But you and I know what they’re missing out on, and it is special. So, obviously we’re a farm. We’re not a really fancy venue, but we’re hoping that we can give them a memory that they can look back on,” Griffin said.
Those who attend the dance will be treated to a DJ, games, activities, refreshments, and of course…
“We’re encouraging them to wear masks because obviously for safety reasons, but also we’re trying to make that fun. We hope to be able to do a contest for the best mask…and what a fun memory would that be? You know…remember that time COVID-19 wiped out our Prom, but we still go to go and wear fancy dresses on a farm with masks? It’s funny!” Griffin said.
But all kidding aside, Griffin said she not disregarding the seriousness of the pandemic.
“More than anything else, we just want people to know that, yes, this is about picking our business back up and gaining some moment there, but it is not at the expense of other people’s children. We are absolutely going to do this in the safest way possible,” Griffin said.
In addition to the games and activities, Griffin said they will crown a “Quaran-King” and a “Quran-Queen.”
She said refreshments will be individually wrapped, and students will be encouraged to practice social distancing.
Tickets are $30, and can be purchased through Helena Hollow’s Facebook page.
