FIRST ALERT: Small rain chance possible for northeast Ala. on Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! We continue to watch a cut-off low spin across the eastern United States providing us northerly flow and cooler temperatures. You might need a light jacket before you step outside this morning as most locations are in the 50s. We are dealing with a partly cloudy sky to start the day. Most of the rain is in south Alabama and into parts of Georgia and South Carolina. The cut-off low will continue to produce widespread showers and storms to our east. We could see a few showers wrap behind the low for parts of northeast Alabama today. We have included a small rain chance (20%) for areas like Cherokee, Etowah, Blount, Calhoun, Cullman, and St. Clair counties for this afternoon and evening. Most of us will likely remain dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will remain comfortable with highs in the upper 70s with some pockets of lower 80s south of I-20.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST: Thursday should start off with a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 50s. Temperatures will be near average with highs in the lower 80s. Tomorrow is looking mostly dry with a small rain chance possible for north Alabama during the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will begin to shift from the north to the southwest giving us warmer and slightly muggier conditions as we finish out the week.
FIRST ALERT FOR STORMS FRIDAY: Latest models are showing a disturbance moving through Central Alabama Friday giving us a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. These cluster of storms could move in as early as Friday morning with a few rounds possible in the afternoon and evening hours. We will likely deal with a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 80s. Storms that form Friday could be strong, but I am not expecting any organized severe weather as of now. Main threats will include heavy rain, frequent lightning, small hail, and gusty winds.
HOT MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Latest models continue to show warmer temperatures as we head into Friday and the weekend. Morning temperatures are expected to warm into the 60s with highs in the mid to upper 80s Friday and Saturday. Sunday is looking like our hottest day with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. Humidity levels will also go up this weekend making it feel even warmer. The latest models are now indicating higher rain chances for early next week, so temperatures may trend cooler on Memorial Day with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. We have lowered the high temperatures Monday into the mid 80s. If rain chances go up, temperatures could trend even cooler.
UNSETTLED WEATHER NEXT WEEK: It looks like we could see several opportunities for showers and thunderstorms across the Southeast early next week. Models are showing a disturbance remaining in place giving us stormy weather Monday through Wednesday. With more cloud cover in place, temperatures could trend near average with highs in the low to mid 80s. Morning temperatures will remain very warm in the mid to upper 60s. It also looks like we will remain very muggy. Rain chances could lower a little by the second half of next week.
