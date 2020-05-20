FIRST ALERT: Small rain chance possible for northeast Ala. on Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! We continue to watch a cut-off low spin across the eastern United States providing us northerly flow and cooler temperatures. You might need a light jacket before you step outside this morning as most locations are in the 50s. We are dealing with a partly cloudy sky to start the day. Most of the rain is in south Alabama and into parts of Georgia and South Carolina. The cut-off low will continue to produce widespread showers and storms to our east. We could see a few showers wrap behind the low for parts of northeast Alabama today. We have included a small rain chance (20%) for areas like Cherokee, Etowah, Blount, Calhoun, Cullman, and St. Clair counties for this afternoon and evening. Most of us will likely remain dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will remain comfortable with highs in the upper 70s with some pockets of lower 80s south of I-20.