FCC approves more COVID-19 Telehealth Program applications, includes 3 Ala. health care providers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Wireline Competition Bureau approved an additional 43 funding applications for the COVID-19 Telehealth Program. Three of those are in Alabama.
“Health care providers in both urban and rural areas of the country will use this $16.87 million in funding to provide telehealth services during the coronavirus pandemic. To date, the FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program, which was authorized by the CARES Act, has approved funding for 132 health care providers in 33 states plus Washington, DC for a total of just over $50 million in funding,” the FCC stated.
The following health care providers in our state received funding, according to the FCC:
- Capstone Rural Health Center, in Parrish, Alabama, was awarded $165,478 for telemedicine carts, computers, and diagnostic equipment to provide personalized care during the coronavirus crisis by integrating cameras, displays, and network access to bring remote physicians to the patient.
- Christ Health Center, in Birmingham, Alabama, was awarded $631,612 for laptop computers, a telehealth platform, and other telehealth equipment to expand its capacity for telehealth and move to a full telehealth model while the COVID-19 crisis persists, and to implement telemedicine and teleconferencing solutions for patient care and education.
- East Alabama Medical Center, in Opelika, Alabama, was awarded $69,909 for connected devices and telehealth software to care for patients with infectious conditions or significant comorbidities using telehealth.
For additional information on the FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program, visit this website.
