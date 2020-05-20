‘Farmers to Families’ program to benefit Jefferson Co. families

By WBRC Staff | May 20, 2020 at 2:02 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 2:02 PM

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County families will benefit from the USDA Farmer’s To Families Feeding program.

More than half a million pounds of food will be delivered to sites across the county every week. Residents will receive a 20 pound box of fresh fruit and vegetables.

The program is set to run from May 15th until June 30th, but could go longer if funding is available from the USDA.

“This is just special because so many families are in need because they are out of a job and this is such a blessing for them to receive the healthy food. Some sites that are able will receive milk starting next week," Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson said.

The County Commission also has a food program with Kikstart to provide food to several of the schools sites for school aged children and teenagers.

For more information on finding a site, dial 211 and give your zip code or call 205-325-5074.

Bessemer:

Thursdays: noon-2 p.m.

Bessemer Civic Center East Ball Room

1130 9th Ave. SW., Bessemer, AL 35022

Brighton:

Wednesday 3:00-5:00 p.m.

New Beginning Ministries Family Worship Center

1141 Ontario Street, Brighton, Alabama 35020

Lipscomb:

Wednesday 3:00-6:00 p.m.

Wheeling Chapel Missionary Baptist Church

5530 Avenue C, Lipscomb, Alabama 35020

Birmingham:

Wednesday 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church

4817 Jefferson Avenue SW, Birmingham, Alabama 35221

