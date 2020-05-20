Fairfield woman reacts to city filing for bankruptcy

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Gloria Matthews has lived and worked in Fairfield for more than 20 years, even once serving on city council. When news of the city filing from bankruptcy quickly spread through the small community, Matthew said she was happy because the city needed a fresh start.
Years of financial troubles have depleted the once thriving community of its luster, according to Matthews.
Now, she hopes for improvements.
“It’s going to help us get our head above water now. All of the things I’m seeing with the streets… I feel real good about it,” said Matthews.
Due to state and county grants, several roads have been repaved. Matthews hoped the city could attract more businesses and residents, continue to cut down on crime, and figure out more ways to generate revenue.
“The most money we’ve generated in a long time came from the bingo halls. They brought us a lot business,” she declared.
