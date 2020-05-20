Construction worker at Bryant Denny Stadium shares concerns about positive COVID cases there

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Someone working on the construction project on Bryant Denny Stadium on the University of Alabama campus became concerned when people stopped showing up for work.
There were rumors that it was related to coronavirus. He agreed to talk to WBRC Wednesday if we did not publicly identify him. He said those concerns were confirmed when the general contractor on the project released more information about the situation and asked construction crews to take more precautions.
“Well we’re having some COVID issues right now. We don’t know how it’s going to play out,” this construction worker went on to say. He said that some of the workers wanted more answers from the general contractor of the project when people stopped coming to work.
“An email was sent out to every contractor on the job that stated there were positive COVID tests,” he continued.
He said one email on Friday confirmed there were at least 9 positive COVID19 cases with 8 of those coming within the past week. He said that led to onsite coronavirus testing at Bryant Denny Stadium this week.
“The general contractor just now got involved when we started losing people to COVID. And when I say losing people, I mean not being able to go to work,” he went on to say.
Caddell Construction Company out of Montgomery, the general contractor overseeing the project, also became more stringent on worker safety. In an email to WBRC, the company says in part:
“It restricted operations over the past weekend after receiving notice of positive tests, to engage in additional deep cleaning and provide testing by an independent laboratory.”
The man we talked to now feels safer working at Bryant Denny Stadium than before.
“It was reassuring to know that they are aware of what’s going on and then they started taking measures to prevent it.”
Both the University of Alabama and Caddell Construction released statements regarding positive COVID-19 tests at Bryant Denny Stadium.
The University of Alabama said in a statement:
“From the start of the pandemic, UA has continuously mandated that our campus contractors take all necessary steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The contractors immediately adapted operations and processes, engaged in heightened cleaning, and took other protective measures for the health and safety of their employees. The University directly provided sanitation supplies, thermometers, and signage at all construction sites, and made personal protective equipment available to all contractors. Those processes, which have been in place since early March, are continuously refined based on the latest guidance from state, federal and industry leaders in order to protect the health and safety of the campus community.”
The full statement from Caddell Construction reads:
“The safety of all of our employees and trade partners is our top priority. In addition to adhering to all established protocols to protect our workers, Caddell restricted operations over the past weekend after receiving notice of positive tests among some employees and trade partners. This allowed us to engage in additional deep-cleaning and provide testing by an independent laboratory so all of our team members could be cleared before returning to the job site. Our processes meet and/or exceed OSHA and CDC guidelines. We will continue to act on the latest guidance and information to promote the health and safety of our essential workforce,” from Clint MacDonald, Construction Executive at Caddell Construction Co.
