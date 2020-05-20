Community groups work to get food to underserved West Alababma communities

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two West Alabama community groups teamed up Wednesday to make sure people in underserved areas don’t go without food during the pandemic.
The Tuscaloosa Chapter of the national Panhellenic council also works with the Tuscaloosa Rotary Club for this effort.
Cars lined up in Sawyerville Wednesday for free food being offered by the Tuscaloosa chapter of the National Panhellinic Council and SOUP, Sawyerville Outreach Unity Program.
The group brought a food truck to the Hale County community and cooked food onsite and then brought it to people in their cars.
Organizers believe this helps get food directly to people who need it that are unable to leave the area and get it.
They have traveled to Eutaw, Demopolis, Livingston and communities in the Tuscaloosa area.
The effort is run off of donations.
They hope to make a second round of community visits next week after Memorial Day.
Anyone wishing to donate money to the effort or partner with the NPHC can contact them at:
NPHC
PO Box 1836
Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35405
