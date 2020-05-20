Community Food Bank of Central Alabama says needs are up 120% since pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Food pantries and giveaways are becoming more of a necessity during this pandemic, and the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is doing its part to ensure people in need are being feed.
The food bank’s CEO, Brett Meredith, said during this pandemic, the food bank has been distributing food at the volume it normally does around Thanksgiving and Christmas.
He said that’s because some people who have never had to come to the food bank, are now finding themselves in need of help.
“Because of the pandemic, because of the increased need, we’re running at probably 120% out of our warehouse right now,” Meredith said.
As people across Alabama find themselves in need of help during this pandemic, the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is working overtime to keep families fed.
“There are a lot of folks who are out of work and are in difficult circumstances and we’re just trying to do everything we can to meet the need and to help with the food insecurity that folks are facing right now,” Meredith said.
The food bank distributes goods to 250 agencies in 12 counties throughout Alabama, and with increased demand, its resources have been stretched.
“The good thing is, we have several new programs that are coming online, like the Farmers to Families Program from USDA, and that is assisting us to do even more to help the communities within the 12-county region that we serve,” Meredith said.
And as the food bank works to ensure no one goes hungry, safety is also top of mind.
“We also shut down the entire warehouse twice a day to do a complete cleaning of everything, all the surfaces so that we can make sure we keep safety in everything that we’re doing for the community and with the food that’s going out,” Meredith said.
The food bank is also welcoming food and monetary donations.
To make a donation, visit the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama’s website at www.feedingal.org.
