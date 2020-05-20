Buffalo Wild Wings will re-open dining rooms on Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Select Buffalo Wild Wings locations in Alabama will reopen their dining rooms on Friday, May 22.
Here are some of the things BW’s is doing to keep customers and employees safe during reopening:
- All high-touch point areas will be cleaned with increased frequency.
- Tables and chairs in the dining room and bar areas have been removed or specific tables/sections will not be in use to allow for a 6’ minimum of distance between guests.
- Single-use, disposable menus and condiments will be provided to all guests.
- Single-use cutlery and beverage cups will be provided to all guests upon request.
- Wellness checks will be conducted upon team members’ arrival for their shifts.
Buffalo Wild Wings will continue to serve guests via delivery and takeout through the Buffalo Wild Wings app or BuffaloWildWings.com.
WHERE:
Hoover, AL
Birmingham, AL - Hwy. 280
Birmingham, AL - Trussville Crossing Pkwy.
Alabaster, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Gardendale, AL
Cullman, AL
Pell City, AL
Birmingham, AL
Gadsden, AL
