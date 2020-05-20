BPD West Precinct shut down for disinfection after officer tests positive for COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Birmingham Police Department, the West Precinct has been shut down to be disinfected after a BPD officer tested positive for COVID-19.
BPD reports that the officer came in contact with the virus while off-duty with a family member. The officer had been back at work for about three hours when the family member notified them they had tested positive for the virus. The officer was then tested and was found positive for the virus.
Upon notification BPD says emergency protocol was implemented. The West Precinct has been shut down for disinfection and the building will be re-occupied once Birmingham Fire and Rescue gives an all clear.
The officer is reported to have worked alone in their vehicle and the vehicle has been disinfected.
BPD reports no other employees have tested positive.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.