B’ham City Schools holding ‘red carpet drive-through’ graduation celebrations at Legion Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools will hold “red carpet drive-through” graduation celebrations at Legion Field on June 3-5.
Students will drive up to a stage set up in the parking lot, and exit on the passenger side onto the red carpet to walk on stage and receive their diplomas from their principals.
Interim Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan says this approach is an appropriate balance between honoring the seniors and minimizing the risk of infection.
The scheduled times of the school celebrations are as follows:
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.