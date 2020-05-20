Behind the Front: Exploring WSFA’s new studio with Josh Johnson

What goes into the weather center of a new TV studio? That’s what WBRC Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice wants to discuss with Josh Johnson, Chief Meteorologist at WSFA, our sister station in Montgomery.
Josh talks about the decision making that goes into designing a weather set and how quickly they had to put the new space to use when unexpected severe rolled through before they could even get comfortable.
Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
And if you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
