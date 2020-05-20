ALDOT issues safety tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) said it will not have any temporary construction-related lane closures on Alabama interstates for the Memorial Day weekend which begins at noon on Friday and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Monday.
However, ALDOT reminds drivers to stay alert around work zone materials and follow reduced speed limits that are posted in work zones.
“Now is the perfect time for drivers to commit to safe driving,” said Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama coordinator, ALDOT. “The number of vehicles on the road is increasing each day with the start of summer travel and the opening up of more businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Safe roads start with safe drivers.”
ALDOT Rest Areas are Open:
Restrooms remain open at ALDOT rest areas and welcome centers across the state. Throughout the day, the staff cleans and sanitizes the areas used most frequently by travelers, including door handles, counters, faucets and toilets. In addition, deep cleanings are performed on the restrooms each week. While rest area employees are focused on cleaning at this time, a phone number is posted at each rest area and welcome center for travelers to call if they need information or assistance.
ALDOT Holiday Travel Tips:
- Buckle up. Surviving a crash is much more likely when wearing a seat belt. Latest stats from Drive Safe Alabama show that more than 50 percent of people dying in crashes on Alabama highways are not wearing a seat belt.
- Slow down. Speeding is a leading contributing factor in fatal crashes on Alabama roads.
- Keep right, except to pass. Drivers on Alabama interstates must travel in the right lane. Drivers are not allowed to be in the left lane for more than 1.5 miles unless the driver is passing another vehicle. There are exceptions for road hazards, traffic congestion and moving over for emergency response vehicles.
More safe driving tips are available on the Drive Safe Alabama Facebook page.
