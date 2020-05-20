Alabama Adventure to open May 30

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - In ten days, Alabama Adventure will open for the summer.
May 16 was the original opening day for Alabama Adventure, but due to COVID-19 they pushed it back to May 30.
Dan Koch, president of of Alabama Adventure, says his staff has been working hard the past couple of months deep cleaning, and disinfecting all the chairs, slides, floats, and equipment.
“We’re following the guidelines from state officials and the CDC and have placed hand sanitizer throughout the park, and we encourage customers to social distance when using the chairs,” Koch said.
Alabama Adventure says wearing a mask is not required, but if you choose, don’t wear one in the water. According to the CDC, the amount of chlorine required in pools kills germs and will kill the coronavirus.
“We test and monitor the chlorine throughout the day to make sure it’s at the right level," Koch added. “We lost nine days or so of our season to make sure we comply with the standards, but you know what, great times are ahead again, there’s still plenty of time to enjoy the summer."
Alabama Adventure has even purchased sanitizer spray backpacks to disinfectant chairs and floats constantly throughout the day.
