When will youth sports return?

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Little League sports are still on hold and many parents want to know when they will get their little ones back on the field.
It’s usually pretty loud at the ballpark this time of year, but coronavirus fears have silenced the stands. Players and their parents are playing the waiting game as state and local leaders try and figure out how to move forward with youth sports.
Seven-year-old Grayson Daniels is tired of being cooped up in his house. “It’s just so boring,” Grayson said.
He’d rather be out on the baseball field. His mom Ashley wholeheartedly agrees.
“We’ve been e-learning. We’ve been working from home and I think they just need to get some energy out and we keep waiting and thinking that we’re going to hear something. We’re going to have an answer,” Ashley Daniels said.
So far, nothing. The fields remain closed at Heardmont Park in Shelby County where Grayson and his teammates play. It’s backyard ball for him and his friends until things reopen. His coach believes it’s time to let the kids play on the field.
“If they’re starting to open things back up with gyms and everything, the kids can get outside and play outside without too much fear of catching the virus,” Lee Benson, Grayson’s coach said.
Parents want their kids to be safe and healthy, but they also want them to have something to look forward to and for Grayson that something is on the diamond.
“I’m just used to baseball. I like the hitting. It’s just very fun,” Grayson added.
He’s keeping his fingers crossed for summer ball.
New guidance from the state may be coming this week. But this past Friday on Facebook, the Alabama Department of Public Health addressed youth sports saying the current safer at home order allows for sports, as long as players can socially distance consistently from each other and not share equipment. State health leaders say those games must be thoughtfully planned out to keep everyone safe.
