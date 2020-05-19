UAB will play LSU, Georgia in the future

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Football added two SEC opponents to future schedules.
The Blazers will play LSU and Georgia in future non-conference schedules.
The Blazers play the reigning national champion LSU Tigers on Nov. 19, 2022, in Death Valley, and will face Georgia on Sept. 23, 2023 in Athens.
UAB is also scheduled to play at Georgia on Sept. 11, 2021.
UAB is 1-1 against LSU with its 13-10 victory coming against the Nick Saban led Tigers in 2000. The Blazers are 0-2 against Georgia with the two games coming in 2003 and 2005.
UAB has played one SEC team each year since returning to action in 2017.
