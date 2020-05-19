Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center hosts parade for patients

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Patients from Tuscaloosa’s VA Medical Center came outside for the first time in a while to see a parade and maybe some familiar faces.
“I’m about to cry. I’m so happy to see all of them. It’s been a while since I’ve seen him,” Carolyn Brooks said about her son who is at the VA right now.
The VA organized the parade as a safe way for patients to see people close to them. Veterans in the Community Living Center have not been able to have visitors for more than 60 days because of COVID-19 and social distancing measures.
“We’re just having a good time for the vets. We’ve been in lock down since March 11 and just to have their families come out and see them is just a blessing,” according to Scott Thrasher, an employee at the VA.
The parade provided a safe way for veterans to interact with friends and family. Folks did more than honk horns or wave. They also decorated cars and wrote messages of love and support to those who served the country and are living here now.
“This is awesome. It’s wonderful for the families and for our workers, real nice,” explained Sherita Palmer.
“I just love them all. And I appreciate all they’ve done for our country and for us. Just never stop believing,” Brooks continued.
The medical is planning another parade for residents there later this week.
