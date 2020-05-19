Summer camps adapting to COVID-19 safety precautions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Summer camp programs are working to adapt to COVID safety restrictions.
The typical summer camp experience with large groups and interactive fun will change because of COVID safety measures.
"This year will be a little different,”said Debbie McDonald, Director of Education at Aldridge Gardens.
Camp-goers at Aldridge Gardens usually work together to do hands on craft or nature projects, but this year teachers are working on lesson plans that limit interaction and germs.
“Most of my teachers are altering their lesson plans so that instead of playing ring around the rosey, they’re playing something where they’re not touching,” said McDonald. “I’m busy putting individual bags together of crayons, markers, and scissors so only one child uses that per week.”
For other camps, like Camp Mac in Munford where children stay overnight, they’re looking at hopefully opening in July.
“No one knows what the right decisions are. We are all doing the best we can for ourselves and those we care about,” said Allen McBride, Director.
The CDC has released guidance for camp leaders as they weigh reopening. It includes making sure the programs can adhere to social distancing and they must be able to screen children and employees for COVID symptoms.
Childcare advocates suggest as you weigh options on where to send your child, it's important to ask how camp leaders will implement safety guidelines.
“Find out what precautions the program is taking for health and safety. What are their cleaning procedures, the intensity of cleaning protocols. What are they doing to make sure the staff and children are safe,” said Joan Wright, Executive Director, Childcare Resource Center.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.