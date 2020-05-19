Sheriff: Thieves are using the pandemic to steal stimulus checks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the federal government continues sending out stimulus checks to help the country rebound from this global pandemic, some thieves are using this opportunity to take your money.
Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon said he’s been getting complaints from residents about suspicious activity in the area and he believes it’s thieves looking for money.
“It’s going on here a good bit lately and I’m going to relate it the stimulus checks coming out right now and that’s probably the bigger reason why people are doing it,” Shearon said.
For the past few weeks, Shearon has been getting calls of mail being found dumped out of mailboxes.
He said there’s only one reason anyone would do such a thing.
“They’re plundering for something. We went through a case here two years ago where we had a couple who was going around breaking in mailboxes and that’s what they were doing: stealing checks and stuff like that. Well, now with these stimulus checks coming out there’s a lot more reason for people to be doing it,” said Shearon.
So what can you do to prevent checks and other sensitive material from getting into the wrong hands?
“Try to keep your mailbox as clean as you possible can, keep all of your mail out of it. Be aware of who your mailman or woman is, and knowing them and knowing what kind of vehicle they drive and notice any suspicious activity at your mailbox,” Shearon explained.
And it’s not just stimulus checks thieves are looking for.
Shearon said they may also be looking for credit card and other sensitive information to assume your identity.
So if you see something out of the ordinary, try to gather as much information about the situation as possible and report it to your local law enforcement agency.
