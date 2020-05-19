Shelton State to host drive-through nurse pinning ceremony

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The spring 2020 nursing class at Shelton State will have their pinning ceremony via a drive-through.
It’ll be held Thursday at 6 p.m. in front of the Martin Campus.
The ceremony is restricted to the pinning candidate and those accompanying them in a single vehicle.
“Because many of our nursing graduates have job offers at the time of graduation, our window for recognition is small,” said Gladys Hill, Associate Dean for Health Services. “We want to celebrate the accomplishments of our students, and this is a creative way to accomplish that under the current circumstances.”
