Online resource aimed at helping kids stay educated, entertained

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It's so easy for kids to get bored and during the pandemic, they're cooped up indoors.
One group is trying to get creative with how to have fun.
Hulafrog is a website that keeps up with local resources based on your region, pointing you to how to get in touch with those organizations.
Typically, they would tell parents where local activities are, but with many closed or canceled, now they’re pointing parents to digital options.
Among the activities, links to local libraries with free books.
You can also take virtual Disney rollercoaster rides, learn new games to play outside and indoor exercises.
"Businesses are seeing opportunities with virtual events and it’s allowing our kids to be able to participate in and learn things outside of the things that I could drive them to normally,” said Elizabeth Green, Hulafrog Outreach Coordinator.
