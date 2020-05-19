Nordstrom rack in Birmingham will reopen May 21

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nordstrom rack at River Ridge off Highway 280 in Birmingham is set to re-open Thursday, May 21.
Nordstrom crews said they are taking a phased, market-by-market approach to reopening the stores.
They have been paying close attention to guidance and directives from local and national authorities, taking steps to ensure stores open safely and customers and employees are safe.
Nordstrom rack is making some updates to the store and the way they serve customers to help keep them and employees healthy during the pandemic.
Some of those updates include:
- Conducting health screenings for employees before they come into work
- Providing face coverings for employees and customers
- Taking steps to allow for social distancing of six feet or more, including limiting the number of customers and employees in the store
- Increasing cleaning and sanitization
- Modifying the fitting room experience
- Pausing or adapting high-touch services and customer events
- Keeping tried on or returned merchandise off the salesfloor for a period of time
- Altering hours of operation
