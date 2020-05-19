Most willing to comply with protocol to go inside bars, restaurants

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Brennan's opened Friday afternoon with a plan to keep customers and employees safe, and a little bit of nerves about how it would go over.
Brennan's began with a limited menu but a full bar, serving its customer favorites like fish and chips, and of course an ice cold Guinness.
The bar and restaurant limited entry to fifty percent capacity, mandated masks, and even took the temperature of everyone walking in the pub door.
That's all in addition to spacing out tables and bar stools to keep social distancing in place.
Owner Danny Winter says the first weekend was all about establishing a new routine.
"We only had one or two people we turned away because they did not have a mask or refusal to wear a mask, so that was good, I was kind of worried about that,” said Winters.
The pub was closed Monday so they could do another deep-clean and restock after their customers cleaned them out of fish and chips.
