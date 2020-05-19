Moderna: COVID-19 vaccine trial shows promising results

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some promising news in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. It’s something that has a lot of people’s attention from our street to Wall Street.
Drugmaker Moderna said Monday its vaccine triggered immune responses in eight healthy volunteers. The biotech company says people who received the COVID-19 vaccine have developed antibodies against the virus.
This early data comes from a phase one clinical trial which typically studies a small number of people to figure out if the vaccine is safe.
Moderna says this is a very important first step in having a vaccine available for people who need it the most.
"What it tells us is even at the lowest dose we tested, the 25 micro gram dose, we are already seeing an immune response at the level of people who've been infected with this virus and are believed now not to be susceptible to further disease,” Dr. Tal Zaks, Moderna’s Chief Medical Officer said.
An infectious disease doctor at UAB tells WBRC this is a good sign calling it hopeful, but at the same time saying it’s very early in the process.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.