Mercedes Benz US International goes on temporary shutdown awaiting car parts

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The most recent shutdown at Vance’s Mercedes Benz US International plant started Friday.
This comes after the plant restarted production on April 27 after being on a temporary shutdown for nearly a month to protect workers from the spread of coronavirus.
Mercedes released a statement that said in part workers from automotive plants in Mexico have not returned to work because of coronavirus restrictions there.
“When you’re working one week and off the next, it does make things difficult for these workers. But hopefully, stability will come," according to Donny Jones, COO of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.
Jones said the shutdown could last at least a week and a half. Jones said he talked to company officials Tuesday morning. The work stoppage impacts more than 22,000 workers in west Alabama working for Mercedes and other auto parts suppliers.
“It’s impacting all of us from a economy standpoint. But it is important to know that this is a temporary setback,” said Jones.
Although some parts suppliers work on the exact same schedule as Mercedes and have also gone on a temporary shutdown, other companies are making parts for other vehicles with different companies right now, Jones added.
