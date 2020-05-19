Manufacturers coping with protection procedures for customers and employees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Companies continue to do what they can to stay in business and protect their employees and customers. An Avondale furniture manufacturing company is trying to keep that balance.
A local table maker, Alabama Sawyer has been in Avondale for four years. They are in process of moving to a new and bigger location in north Birmingham. They have made some changes, but some of their basic operations procedures are now benefiting keeping their employees and customers safe.
Alabama Sawyer has seen a drop off in some business once the coronavirus hit and people were ordered to shelter in place, but business is picking up now with more order and online business.
“Anybody who comes in, it’s by appointment. We were never really open to the public. I’m much firmer on that now,” said Leigh Spencer with Alabama Sawyer.
Alabama Sawyer makes a variety of tables. Because of the woodwork and the use of chemicals, employers were already used to wearing masks.
There are five full time employees working at Alabama Sawyer and one part time worker. So far, it’s easy to socially distance in the work area. It may become an issue as the company eventually adds more employees at the new location.
Spencer, like other small businesses, are hoping for a return to normalcy. “I’m very anxious to get in front of people and this to go away completely,” Spencer said.
The company is doing what it can to keep the area clean and sanitized. They hope to drum up business at an industry fair in the fall in North Carolina. The summer event was canceled.
