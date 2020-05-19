Hoover Met prepped for thousands to attend two in-person graduations

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Metropolitan Stadium is prepped for this week’s high school graduations as the events have been actively discussed.
Hoover City Schools has released strict restrictions for its two in-person graduations, including all attendees and graduates being required to wear a mask and seating requiring social distancing. Spain Park’s graduation is scheduled for Thursday night and Hoover senior will graduate Friday.
The Hoover Met has a capacity of more than 12,000. It annually hosts the SEC Baseball Tournament and served as home to the Birmingham Barons until the team moved downtown in 2014. The Hoover High School football team also plays home games at The Met.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.