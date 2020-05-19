Hoover Library to start curbside service June 1

“Convenience has been one of things we are looking at for our patrons, curbside delivery was something we had already been thinking about, but it is pretty staff intensive to do it. I think at least this is a good opportunity to offer something new to our patrons, and I don’t see it going away anytime soon, I think a lot of people even when we get the doors to the library open, many people are still going to be cautious and need and want to take advantage of that curbside service,” says Borden.