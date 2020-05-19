Hoover Library to start curbside service June 1

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Library is closed right now because of coronavirus. But that doesn’t mean you can’t access the resources.
“From day one of closing the library, which I like to say we closed the building, we started doing virtual programming,” says Hoover Library Director Amanda Borden.
Starting June 1, they are adding a more tangible option to those resources - curbside pickup.
“Convenience has been one of things we are looking at for our patrons, curbside delivery was something we had already been thinking about, but it is pretty staff intensive to do it. I think at least this is a good opportunity to offer something new to our patrons, and I don’t see it going away anytime soon, I think a lot of people even when we get the doors to the library open, many people are still going to be cautious and need and want to take advantage of that curbside service,” says Borden.
Everything from books to movies and games can be reserved online, or on the library’s app. If you aren’t familiar with either, librarians are standing by to help, just call 205-444-7800.
“They can also just call us, and we will pull whatever items that you need and help you learn to reserve books online but there are going to be plenty of parents who say hey I need 30 picture books and we will be happy to pull those and bring them to their car,” says Borden.
If you don’t have a library card, they are taking applications over the phone now too. That card also gives you access to a plethora of digital materials, too.
“We do have a ton of digital resources so even if you don’t use our curbside service there are so many things patrons can access,” explains Borden. “There are downloadable movies and books, tons of data bases with different types of learning sources.”
Libraries across the state are taking different approaches to reopening. Some are staying closed, other area allowing a few people in at a time. Borden says she’s been working closely with other Over the Mountain libraries to create a cohesive reopening plan. Homewood, Mountain Book, Pelham, North Shelby and Vestavia libraries will all start offering curbside delivery on June 1 as well.
Borden says it’s too soon to set a date for when the public will be allowed back inside the library, and says it will likely open in stages.
“I hope to open our computers really soon because I think people will need our computers to file for unemployment and look for jobs so I hope to open that portion up pretty quickly,” says Borden. “Hopefully we are reaching people in other ways.”
The library has kicked off the summer reading program a little early this year, to give families more resources as schools went to online learning. Like in years past, there’s a program for both children and adults, but this year the rewards are a little different.
“We are giving prices along the way for certain benchmarks, and what we are going to do is put all of those people that make those benchmarks into a drawing and then give them gift certificates from local business,” says Borden. “We thought that would be a good way to support local businesses and award those people that are reading during the summer like we always have.”
While the closure has been difficult, Borden says they are up for the challenge.
“It’s hard for us as librarians to say don’t come in our building. We have been decades saying this is your third space where you can come and hang out and meet friends that is not your work and not your home,” says Borden. “Now it seems like we are having to rethink everything but it’s a challenge, but we are flexible if nothing else. I have been very proud of the way we have been able to reach people in their living rooms but we are ready to see people.”
