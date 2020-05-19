Grandson arrested in 68-year-old grandfather’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police say a 21-year-old man killed his grandfather in a domestic dispute.
It happened on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 1505 14th Street SW.
Officers say they found 68-year-old Jesse Johnson lying in the road unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
Officers say they believe Johnson was attempting to break up a domestic dispute when he was shot.
The suspect, 21-year-old Antwon Jones is Johnson’s grandson.
BPD Homicide Investigators presented the information gathered on the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office for review. Following the assessment of the information, a Murder warrant was obtained.
Jones was arrested and is currently in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail with a $100,000 bond.
