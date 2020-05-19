Fresh produce giveaway in Birmingham Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Families in need may pick up 20 pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables on Wednesday, May 20, at the Levite Jewish Community Center.
There are 450 fresh food boxes which include potatoes, onions, carrots, apples, tomatoes and oranges. They are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The pickup is schedule from 9-11 a.m.
Volunteers are also needed to help unload and distribute the boxes. Volunteers must register in advance at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0949aea82ca7f49-farm
The LJCC is partnering with Collat Jewish Family Services and Forestwood Farms.
Farmers to Families, a U.S. Department of Agriculture coronavirus relief program, is purchasing the food from local wholesalers for non-profits to distribute.
“So many people in our area have lost their jobs, and they still need to feed their children,” said LJCC Executive Director Samantha Dubrinsky-Clayton. “We’re grateful to be able to provide these families with food that is fresh and nutritious.”
